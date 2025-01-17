Delhi SG Pipers Triumph Over JSW Soorma
Delhi SG Pipers claimed their first victory in the Women's Hockey India League against JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 2-0 win. Goals from Sangita Kumari and Deepika led Pipers to success. Despite early defeats, Pipers dominated the game, showing exceptional defense against the previously unbeaten Soorma.
In an impressive display, Delhi SG Pipers surged to victory, defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in a riveting Women's Hockey India League match on Friday.
Sangita Kumari opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Deepika doubled the lead in the 47th, both goals stemming from penalty corners.
Despite suffering losses in their initial games, the Pipers' resolute defense thwarted all Soorma efforts, handing them their first defeat of the season.
