Delhi SG Pipers Triumph Over JSW Soorma

In an impressive display, Delhi SG Pipers surged to victory, defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in a riveting Women's Hockey India League match on Friday.

Sangita Kumari opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Deepika doubled the lead in the 47th, both goals stemming from penalty corners.

Despite suffering losses in their initial games, the Pipers' resolute defense thwarted all Soorma efforts, handing them their first defeat of the season.

