Sindhu Vows Return as Shetty-Rankireddy Shine at India Open 2025

In an unfortunate turn at the India Open 2025, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was ousted in the quarterfinals, but she remains resolute in her promise to return stronger. Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have propelled themselves into the finals yet again, dispatching their Korean competitors in straight games.

PV Sindhu expressed her disappointment after a hard-fought match that stretched to three sets, acknowledging the game could have swung either way. "It's heartening that I lost after such a close contest, but I need to enhance my game for future challenges," Sindhu stated, reflecting on the positives despite being eliminated.

On the doubles front, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy showcased an aggressive game plan, keeping the pressure on their opponents from the get-go. "We aimed to dominate and not let them back in," acknowledged Shetty. The dynamic pair advances to face the third-seed Indonesian team in the semifinals, bringing cheer to local fans with their commanding play.

