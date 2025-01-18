Left Menu

Tributes Pour in as Football Legend Denis Law Passes Away

Denis Law, the renowned Manchester United and Scotland forward, has died at 84. His family and the Premier League club shared their grief, highlighting his significant contributions to United, including league and European Cup victories. Love and support from fans were immensely valued during his life.

Denis Law, the distinguished former Manchester United and Scotland forward, has passed away at the age of 84, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Friday. His family expressed their sorrow, acknowledging his battle with illness and his final peace.

The family extended their gratitude to all who supported and cared for Law, both in the past and recently, noting the unwavering support and appreciation from fans that had a remarkable impact during his life.

Law's football career began at Huddersfield Town, but he carved his legacy at Manchester United, playing there for 11 years. During this time, he was instrumental in the club's triumphs, securing the league title in 1965 and the prestigious European Cup in 1968.

