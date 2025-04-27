I-League Title Tangle: CAS Stays AIFF's Championship Decision
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has temporarily stayed the All India Football Federation's decision to declare Churchill Brothers as I-League champions following an appeal by Inter Kashi. The legal dispute centers on a controversial ruling affecting the championship and promotion to the Indian Super League.
The controversy around the I-League championship has intensified as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a temporary stay on the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) decision to declare Churchill Brothers as winners. This came after Inter Kashi challenged the AIFF's ruling in the high-profile sports tribunal.
The AIFF initially awarded the championship to Churchill Brothers after its Appeals Committee overturned an earlier decision favoring Inter Kashi. The dispute includes contested points from a match against Namdhari SC, which greatly impacts promotion stakes to the Indian Super League.
Under an 'ex parte' order, CAS has halted any medal ceremonies and mandated a detailed response from the parties involved by April 29. The final resolution awaits further arbitration, leaving the I-League title hanging in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
