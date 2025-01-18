Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Dream Move to PSG
Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined Paris St Germain from Napoli on a contract lasting until 2029. The deal, reportedly valued at 70 million euros, makes Kvaratskhelia the first Georgian player in PSG's history. Previously linked with PSG, he impressed in Serie A, earning the league's best player honor.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian forward, has officially joined Paris St Germain, making history as the first Georgian player to join the club. The young talent signed a contract extending until 2029, marking a significant move from his former team, Napoli, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club this Friday.
The financial specifics remain undisclosed; however, sources suggest that PSG secured Kvaratskhelia's transfer for a reported 70 million euros, including additional clauses. The move signifies a major career step for the 23-year-old, who had been under speculation for a PSG transfer after an impressive tenure at Napoli.
Kvaratskhelia's time at Napoli was noteworthy; in 2022, he was pivotal in securing their first league title in 33 years, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised his determination, expressing confidence that Kvaratskhelia will fulfill his ambitions in Paris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Wins and VAR Controversies: A Thrilling Week in Ligue 1 Football
High Stakes and Uncertainty in Serie A: Turin Derby Showdown
Monza's Dramatic Victory Over Fiorentina Shakes Up Serie A
Juventus Known for Draws, Milan for Comebacks in Serie A Drama
Napoli Aims to Reclaim Serie A Glory Amid Atalanta Clash