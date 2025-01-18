Left Menu

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Dream Move to PSG

Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined Paris St Germain from Napoli on a contract lasting until 2029. The deal, reportedly valued at 70 million euros, makes Kvaratskhelia the first Georgian player in PSG's history. Previously linked with PSG, he impressed in Serie A, earning the league's best player honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 03:05 IST
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Dream Move to PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian forward, has officially joined Paris St Germain, making history as the first Georgian player to join the club. The young talent signed a contract extending until 2029, marking a significant move from his former team, Napoli, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club this Friday.

The financial specifics remain undisclosed; however, sources suggest that PSG secured Kvaratskhelia's transfer for a reported 70 million euros, including additional clauses. The move signifies a major career step for the 23-year-old, who had been under speculation for a PSG transfer after an impressive tenure at Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia's time at Napoli was noteworthy; in 2022, he was pivotal in securing their first league title in 33 years, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised his determination, expressing confidence that Kvaratskhelia will fulfill his ambitions in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025