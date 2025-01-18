Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Dream Move to PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian forward, has officially joined Paris St Germain, making history as the first Georgian player to join the club. The young talent signed a contract extending until 2029, marking a significant move from his former team, Napoli, as confirmed by the Ligue 1 club this Friday.

The financial specifics remain undisclosed; however, sources suggest that PSG secured Kvaratskhelia's transfer for a reported 70 million euros, including additional clauses. The move signifies a major career step for the 23-year-old, who had been under speculation for a PSG transfer after an impressive tenure at Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia's time at Napoli was noteworthy; in 2022, he was pivotal in securing their first league title in 33 years, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised his determination, expressing confidence that Kvaratskhelia will fulfill his ambitions in Paris.

