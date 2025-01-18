Left Menu

Sports Scene Unfold: Coaching, Contracts, and Controversies

The latest sports news includes Florida's Taurean Green continuing to coach amid assault allegations, hire changes in NFL teams, Dawn Staley's notable contract, Mets signing A.J. Minter, and more. Justice Dept questions NCAA athlete settlement, while fines and arbitration decisions also headline the updates.

Updated: 18-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 05:22 IST

Amid allegations, Florida assistant coach Taurean Green will retain his position as revealed by a Title IX investigation. The highly-ranked Gators are set to face Texas with coach Todd Golden confirming Green's presence.

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly in talks with Chiefs' assistant GM Mike Borgonzi to step in as their new GM, though contract agreements remain on the horizon.

South Carolina's Dawn Staley has set a milestone by signing a $25 million extension becoming the highest-paid women's college basketball coach, fortifying her tenure through to the 2029-30 season.

On the roll, the Mets secured left-handed pitcher A.J. Minter, post hip surgery, sealing a two-year, $22 million deal.

North Carolina's fallout over Bill Belichick's unsigned contract raises eyebrows as the football GM defends the celebrated coach. Elsewhere, ESPN's iconic broadcaster Dick Vitale sets for a comeback amid his cancer battle.

The Red Sox finalized a one-year contract with outfielder Jarren Duran while avoiding arbitration, and the U.S. Justice Department voiced concerns about NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement with athletes over compensation issues.

Marshall faced a $100,000 fine for withdrawing from the Independence Bowl, citing significant player losses, while Ravens' Zay Flowers remains uncertain for the playoff game against the Bills following a knee injury.

