Denis Law: A Legendary Football Legacy Remembered

Denis Law, the legendary Manchester United and Scotland footballer, has died at the age of 84. The announcement was made by his family via United, honoring Law as the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d'Or. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

In a heartfelt statement, Law's family expressed gratitude for the support and care he received. Law, affectionately remembered as part of the United trinity alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best, remains a celebrated figure for his contributions to English football, including leading United to significant victories in the 1960s.

Beyond his club accomplishments, Law was a notable figure for Scotland, sharing a goal-scoring record with Kenny Dalglish. UEFA and the wider football community have mourned his passing. Post-retirement, Law continued to engage with the sport as a presenter and was honored with a CBE for his services to football and charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)