Omar Marmoush Set for Manchester City Move?

Omar Marmoush is nearing a transfer to Manchester City, according to his current club Eintracht Frankfurt. Talks have intensified, and Marmoush seems poised to leave, with a possible transfer fee of 75 million euros. He has excelled this season, scoring 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:29 IST
Omar Marmoush is on the brink of a major career move as Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed ongoing discussions with Manchester City over the Egyptian striker's transfer. Frankfurt indicated Marmoush would likely be departing.

Absent from the squad during Frankfurt's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, Marmoush joined his teammates post-match for what appeared to be a goodbye as supporters applauded. Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krösche acknowledged close negotiations with City, calling the potential move a "huge opportunity" for Marmoush.

Speculation suggests that City is prepared to invest 75 million euros, plus potential bonuses, for the prolific scorer. Marmoush's ascension in European soccer, marked by 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games, underscores his rapid rise since joining Frankfurt in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

