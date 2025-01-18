Left Menu

Karun Nair Omitted from India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Despite Record-Breaking Form

Despite an impressive run in domestic cricket, including a remarkable undefeated streak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair was not selected for India's Champions Trophy squad. The decision, announced by Chairman Ajit Agarkar, came as a surprise to many fans and cricket pundits who had anticipated his inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:08 IST
Karun Nair Omitted from India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Despite Record-Breaking Form
Karun Nair. (Photo- Maharaja Trophy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairman of the Men's Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, addressed the media regarding the exclusion of in-form batter Karun Nair from India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. In a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma, the team for the upcoming tournament and the ODI series against England was revealed.

Despite leading the run charts in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair, 33, was notably absent from the list. Accumulating 752 runs in seven matches at an astonishing average of 752.00, Nair remained unbeaten in six innings. Nevertheless, Agarkar explained that despite Nair's impressive domestic season, slotting him into the ICC event lineup was a challenge.

During the semifinal against Maharashtra, Nair's explosive 88* off 44 balls played a pivotal role in Vidarbha's triumph. His performance drew admiration from both experts and fans, fueling discourse over his international recall. Nair, a historic Test triple centurion, last represented India in 2017. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025, hosted jointly by Pakistan and UAE, with India's matches set in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025