Karun Nair Omitted from India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Despite Record-Breaking Form

The Chairman of the Men's Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, addressed the media regarding the exclusion of in-form batter Karun Nair from India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. In a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma, the team for the upcoming tournament and the ODI series against England was revealed.

Despite leading the run charts in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair, 33, was notably absent from the list. Accumulating 752 runs in seven matches at an astonishing average of 752.00, Nair remained unbeaten in six innings. Nevertheless, Agarkar explained that despite Nair's impressive domestic season, slotting him into the ICC event lineup was a challenge.

During the semifinal against Maharashtra, Nair's explosive 88* off 44 balls played a pivotal role in Vidarbha's triumph. His performance drew admiration from both experts and fans, fueling discourse over his international recall. Nair, a historic Test triple centurion, last represented India in 2017. The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025, hosted jointly by Pakistan and UAE, with India's matches set in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)