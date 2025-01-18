Rohit Sharma to Return for Ranji Match, Emphasizes Importance of Balancing International and Domestic Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need to balance international cricket commitments with domestic play.

In a press conference, Rohit remarked on the busy schedule top players have faced over recent years, highlighting the lack of downtime for international cricketers. This statement comes amidst new BCCI guidelines that mandate participation in domestic tournaments for national team selection.

The Indian skipper, who endured a challenging tour in Australia, will return to the domestic format for the first time since 2015. Despite recent performances, Rohit remains committed to contributing to India's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)