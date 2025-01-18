Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs: Day Seven of the Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open saw Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner advance to the last 16, Elina Svitolina stunning fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, and Gael Monfils defeating fourth seed Taylor Fritz. Iga Swiatek continued her dominant performance, maintaining her perfect record against Emma Raducanu.

Day seven of the Australian Open was marked by thrilling matches and surprising upsets. Twice semi-finalist Madison Keys earned a spot in the last 16 after defeating fellow American Danielle Collins. Despite Collins' knee injury in the second set, Keys won the match with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

In other key matches, world number one Jannik Sinner cruised past American Marcos Giron, and Elina Svitolina pulled off an exciting victory over Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini. Gael Monfils made headlines by beating fourth seed Taylor Fritz, demonstrating the prowess and resilience that have characterized his career.

Iga Swiatek continued her impressive form, steamrolling past Emma Raducanu, and maintaining an unbeaten record against the Briton. The seventh day of play provided fans with memorable moments and set high expectations for the upcoming rounds.

