Tennis Power Couple Svitolina and Monfils Make Waves at Australian Open

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, a renowned tennis couple, moved into the last 16 of the Australian Open, both beating top seeds. Svitolina highlighted their supportive relationship and unique family connection. Monfils impressed by overcoming a younger opponent, showcasing his enduring determination and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:14 IST
Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils created a buzz at the Australian Open by advancing to the last 16 after defeating top-seeded players. Their synchronized victories came as both knocked out their respective fourth-seeded opponents, sending the tennis world into a frenzy.

Svitolina emphasized the importance of their mutual support, especially during major tournaments, as both players benefit from having a partner who truly understands their experiences. This supportive atmosphere contributes positively to their performance on and off the court.

The couple, parents to a two-year-old daughter, maintains a family-first approach when not competing. Monfils, at age 38, defied expectations by defeating Taylor Fritz, showcasing his relentless energy and desire to prove himself despite age-related speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

