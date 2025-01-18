Tennis Power Couple Svitolina and Monfils Make Waves at Australian Open

Elina Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils created a buzz at the Australian Open by advancing to the last 16 after defeating top-seeded players. Their synchronized victories came as both knocked out their respective fourth-seeded opponents, sending the tennis world into a frenzy.

Svitolina emphasized the importance of their mutual support, especially during major tournaments, as both players benefit from having a partner who truly understands their experiences. This supportive atmosphere contributes positively to their performance on and off the court.

The couple, parents to a two-year-old daughter, maintains a family-first approach when not competing. Monfils, at age 38, defied expectations by defeating Taylor Fritz, showcasing his relentless energy and desire to prove himself despite age-related speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)