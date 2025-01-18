Paris Olympics Sparks French Badminton Renaissance

In the wake of the Paris Olympics, French badminton is witnessing a resurgence, led by the mixed doubles team of Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue. The pair has regained prominence, marking their career-best achievements in 2023.

Despite the high expectations from home players, the Paris Olympics brought pivotal changes for French badminton, instilling hope for the future. As they aim to excel at the World Championship in Paris, Gicquel and Delrue also have their eyes set on the top rankings.

French badminton's newfound zeal is driven by fresh coaching strategies and a focus on high performance, as evident in the increasing number of aspirants towing the line. The duo's ambition extends beyond local achievements, targeting success at international levels.

