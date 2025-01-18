Danielle Collins: Tennis Maverick or Court's Controversy?

Danielle Collins has emerged as a polarizing figure at the Australian Open, where she confronted a hostile crowd during the Grand Slam. Post-defeat, Collins emphasized that it is the fans' choice whether to mend their relationship with the American tennis star.

The 31-year-old drew attention by blowing kisses at jeering spectators and sarcastically thanking them for funding her next luxury vacation, after defeating local favorite Destanee Aiava. Despite her recent loss to Madison Keys, Collins maintained her stance that fans should decide on reconciliation, preferring to focus on enjoying life and injecting humor into the sport.

While navigating her tennis career and a knee injury, Collins expressed surprise at the numerous sponsorship offers following her renewed public visibility. Although she plans an extensive 2025 schedule, health issues remain a concern as she aims to continue capitalizing on professional opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)