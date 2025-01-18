Left Menu

Johannes Thingnes Boe Bids Farewell to Biathlon Glory

Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe will retire at the end of the season, forgoing the chance to defend his Olympic titles in Milan-Cortina 2026. Dominating the 2022 Games with four golds, Boe cited the demands of competition and a desire to prioritize family as reasons for his decision.

Johannes Thingnes Boe Bids Farewell to Biathlon Glory

Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe has announced his retirement following the current biathlon season, a decision that marks the end of a remarkable career dominated by Olympic victories.

Boe, who captured four out of six possible gold medals at the Beijing Games in 2022, revealed his plan on Saturday, stating he would not compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

The 31-year-old cited the extensive demands of elite competition and his desire to focus on family life as pivotal factors in his choice. Boe, who remains at the top of the 2024-25 season standings, will bid farewell with a final race in Holmenkollen, Oslo, next March.

