Team India Unveils Formidable Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed the media on Saturday, providing insights into the squad selection for the Champions Trophy 2025. The 15-member squad, brimming with depth, reflects careful consideration of all-round talent, as highlighted by the inclusion of players like Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

Rohit underscored these players' versatile abilities, emphasizing their proficiency in both batting and bowling roles. 'They are true all-rounders,' Sharma remarked, noting their capacity to adapt to various roles seamlessly. This adaptability, he claimed, positions the team advantageously for upcoming challenges.

The Champions Trophy, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, will see India play its games in Dubai. The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is slated for February 23. The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, includes seasoned players ready to tackle the eight-team tournament in a hybrid hosting scenario.

