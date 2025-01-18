FC Goa Eyes Top Spot Clash Against East Bengal FC in ISL

FC Goa is set to face off against East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa as part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday. The Gaurs are currently third in the table, having secured 27 points from 15 matches with three draws in their last five games. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC finds itself in 11th place with 14 points from 15 encounters, struggling to secure victories, as noted in a recent ISL release.

FC Goa will strive to extend its five-game winning streak against East Bengal FC. The Gaurs are determined to reclaim their second place after Jamshedpur FC drew 1-1 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, aiming to finish the league stages atop the rankings. East Bengal, producing the fewest goal-scoring opportunities in the league, faces a tough challenge with only 16 goals scored this season. Their key scorers, David Lalhlansanga, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Vishnu Puthiya, each hold three strikes.

On the other hand, FC Goa's Armando Sadiku leads with nine goals, followed by Brison Fernandes and Borja Herrera. The Gaurs have dropped 13 points from winning positions, an aspect East Bengal could exploit. Both teams are focused on improving their strategies, with FC Goa slightly ahead with six wins from nine past encounters. The match promises to be a pivotal point in their campaign quests.

