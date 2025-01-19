Thrilling Highlights from Day Eight of the Australian Open

Melbourne Park buzzed with excitement on day eight of the Australian Open, as American 12th seed Tommy Paul delivered a powerful 6-1 6-1 6-1 victory against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Margaret Court Arena. Not far behind, Coco Gauff rebounded from an initial set loss to defeat Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 5-7 6-2 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stunned Paris Olympics silver medalist Donna Vekic with a decisive 7-6(0) 6-0 win, and Spain's Paula Badosa charged into the quarter-finals for the first time after besting Olga Danilovic 6-1 7-6(2). The action continued with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka ending Russian teen Mirra Andreeva's run 6-1 6-2. The fiercely competitive fourth round of the Grand Slam unfolded against Melbourne's sunny backdrop.

Throughout the day, players like Jack Draper, Gael Monfils, and Elena Svitolina made their own headlines, captivating fans with performances that contrasted youth and experience. As the tournament progresses, the talented roster continues to deliver dazzling tennis displays.

