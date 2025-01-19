Left Menu

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Defies Age with Australian Open Surge

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova humorously referred to her age after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals, emphasizing her enjoyment of the sport. Despite doubts about competing at 33, she continues to succeed. This achievement sets her up for a challenging match against the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, highlighting her resilience and motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:03 IST
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova humorously declared 'Too old but still here!' after advancing to her fourth Australian Open quarter-final, playfully acknowledging the dual nature of her statement.

The 33-year-old Russian, a 2006 junior champion, is embracing a new approach in her 20th professional season, focusing on maintaining motivation and enjoyment.

Her remarkable journey this season now leads to a face-off with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Pavlyuchenkova, who holds a slight edge in past encounters with Sabalenka, remains unfazed and poised to bring her best tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

