Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Defies Age with Australian Open Surge

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova humorously declared 'Too old but still here!' after advancing to her fourth Australian Open quarter-final, playfully acknowledging the dual nature of her statement.

The 33-year-old Russian, a 2006 junior champion, is embracing a new approach in her 20th professional season, focusing on maintaining motivation and enjoyment.

Her remarkable journey this season now leads to a face-off with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Pavlyuchenkova, who holds a slight edge in past encounters with Sabalenka, remains unfazed and poised to bring her best tennis.

