Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Defies Age with Australian Open Surge
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova humorously referred to her age after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals, emphasizing her enjoyment of the sport. Despite doubts about competing at 33, she continues to succeed. This achievement sets her up for a challenging match against the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, highlighting her resilience and motivation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:03 IST
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova humorously declared 'Too old but still here!' after advancing to her fourth Australian Open quarter-final, playfully acknowledging the dual nature of her statement.
The 33-year-old Russian, a 2006 junior champion, is embracing a new approach in her 20th professional season, focusing on maintaining motivation and enjoyment.
Her remarkable journey this season now leads to a face-off with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Pavlyuchenkova, who holds a slight edge in past encounters with Sabalenka, remains unfazed and poised to bring her best tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karolina Muchova's Flamboyant Victory at United Cup
India's Cricket Triumph: Bumrah's Absence, Team's Resilience
Sabalenka Shines in Brisbane: Victory Sets Stage for Australian Open Defense
Jugraj's Double Strike Propels Bengal Tigers to Victory
Tigers Roar to Victory with Record-Speed Goal in Hockey India League