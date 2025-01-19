Left Menu

Showdowns and Victories at the Australian Open: Day 8 Highlights

The Australian Open's eighth day saw Novak Djokovic secure a quarter-final spot against Carlos Alcaraz. Notable wins included Alexander Zverev over Ugo Humbert, Paula Badosa's advance over Olga Danilovic, and Aryna Sabalenka's victory against Mirra Andreeva. Coco Gauff and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also progressed, overcoming their respective opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:17 IST
In a high-energy eighth day at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic effortlessly sailed through to the quarter-finals, defeating Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6(4). The tennis titan is on course to face Carlos Alcaraz in what promises to be a gripping match, as both players have exhibited formidable prowess. Previously, Alcaraz has bested Djokovic in Wimbledon finals, but the Serb claimed victory at the Paris Olympics.

Elsewhere, German Alexander Zverev passed a significant test, overcoming French player Ugo Humbert. Zverev's win was characterized by a strong start and a steady finish, with scores at 6-1 2-6 6-3 6-2. The competition saw fierce battles, with seasoned players like Coco Gauff and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advancing after intense matches.

Paula Badosa also made a statement by charging into the quarter-finals after a commanding victory over Serbian Olga Danilovic. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka knocked out Mirra Andreeva, reinforcing her strong presence. As the heat rises on and off the court, fans eagerly anticipate the next thrilling encounters at Melbourne Park.

