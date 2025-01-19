Viktor Axelsen Clinches Third India Open Title: A Journey of Resilience

In an impressive display of skill and endurance, Viktor Axelsen secured his third India Open title, highlighting his decade-long success. The 31-year-old Danish badminton player, a two-time Olympic champion, expressed a sense of surrealism following his triumph over Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Axelsen, who overcame multiple hurdles including injuries and motivation dips after the Paris Olympics, admitted to feeling a renewed drive following this victory. Despite lacking a structured training period, he managed to outperform his competition, showcasing his adaptability and tenacity.

The Denmark native acknowledged his far-from-peak condition yet viewed this win as a testament to his consistent career performance. Axelsen is optimistic about future competitions, aspiring to fight for more elite titles with a focused training regimen.

(With inputs from agencies.)