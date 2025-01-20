Left Menu

India Celebrates Historic Double Victory at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

India's women's and men's Kho Kho teams made history by winning the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, both defeating Nepal in the finals. The Odisha government pledged support with a Rs 5 crore annual sponsorship. Indian leadership and sports figures hailed the achievements as a source of national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 00:04 IST
India Celebrates Historic Double Victory at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating display of athleticism and teamwork, both the Indian women's and men's Kho Kho teams emerged victorious at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, hosted in New Delhi. The men's team triumphed over Nepal with a 54-36 scoreline, following the women's team, who also overcame Nepal to claim their title.

This landmark victory drew congratulatory messages from prominent figures, including Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. They praised the athletes for setting a new benchmark of excellence in the sport. Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized the significance of this achievement on the global stage, describing it as a moment of immense pride for India.

The Odisha government further supported the sport by announcing a Rs 5 crore annual sponsorship for the national Kho Kho teams from January 2025 to December 2027, showcasing a commitment to nurturing and promoting this traditional Indian sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025