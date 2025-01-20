India Celebrates Historic Double Victory at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

In an exhilarating display of athleticism and teamwork, both the Indian women's and men's Kho Kho teams emerged victorious at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, hosted in New Delhi. The men's team triumphed over Nepal with a 54-36 scoreline, following the women's team, who also overcame Nepal to claim their title.

This landmark victory drew congratulatory messages from prominent figures, including Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. They praised the athletes for setting a new benchmark of excellence in the sport. Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized the significance of this achievement on the global stage, describing it as a moment of immense pride for India.

The Odisha government further supported the sport by announcing a Rs 5 crore annual sponsorship for the national Kho Kho teams from January 2025 to December 2027, showcasing a commitment to nurturing and promoting this traditional Indian sport.

