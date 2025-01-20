Raina Emphasizes Pant's Crucial Role for Champions Trophy
Former cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted Rishabh Pant's significant role in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Raina stated that Pant needs to play responsibly, especially if Yashasvi Jaiswal is not in the playing eleven. He emphasized Pant's potential as a game-changer for India during the tournament.
In a recent statement, former cricketer Suresh Raina underscored Rishabh Pant's vital role in India's upcoming participation in the Champions Trophy 2025. Raina stressed the wicketkeeper-batter's need for greater responsibility, especially in light of the recently announced squad by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma.
Since making his ODI debut against West Indies in 2018, Pant has garnered 871 runs in 31 matches with a strike rate of 106.21. Despite a lackluster performance against Sri Lanka in 2024, Raina acknowledged Pant's improvement in wicket-keeping and sees the England series as a crucial opportunity for him to enhance his skills further.
Raina highlighted the potential of Pant, particularly if youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal does not make it to the playing eleven, emphasizing Pant's ability to bat in strategic positions. He urged Pant to maximize his talents, ensuring his aggressive play positively contributes to India's chances in the tournament hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.
