Rishabh Pant Takes Helm as Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Captain

Rishabh Pant, the star wicketkeeper-batter from India, has been named captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL season. Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after LSG acquired him for Rs 27 crores in the IPL mega auction held last November in Jeddah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:19 IST
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement was made on Tuesday during the 'LSG Special Live' show on Star Sports, which also featured Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, the franchise owner.

Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after LSG secured him for a staggering Rs 27 crores during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah last November. This record-breaking acquisition followed closely on the heels of Shreyas Iyer, who was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crores, momentarily holding the record. Australia's Mitchell Starc had also made headlines with a Rs 24.75 crores bid upon his IPL return.

Anticipated by many, the bidding war for Pant saw active participation from Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Delhi Capitals attempting to exercise the 'Right To Match' card but falling short of LSG's offer. Pant, known for his explosive batting, has accumulated impressive T20 credentials, bolstered by his performances in Test cricket. Previously, he represented Delhi Capitals since his IPL debut in 2016, leading them to the playoffs as captain in 2021.

Latest News

