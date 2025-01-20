Left Menu

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek Crowned ITF World Champions Despite Controversies

The International Tennis Federation named Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek as its 2024 world champions. Sinner, facing a potential ban, excelled in Grand Slams. Swiatek won the women's title amid a short doping suspension. Doubles champions included Marcelo Arevalo, Mate Pavic, Sara Errani, and Jasmine Paolini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:32 IST
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) named Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek as its world champions for 2024, recognizing their outstanding performances throughout the season at the Grand Slams and other premier events. Sinner, ranked world number one, clinched his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, followed by a victory at the U.S. Open, which bookended a remarkable season. He also secured the ATP Finals title and led Italy to victory in the Davis Cup in Malaga. Despite his on-court success, Sinner faced controversy after two failed drug tests earlier in the year. While a doping tribunal cleared him of wrongdoing, the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed, and Sinner is set to face a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek was awarded the ITF honor for the second time, narrowly edging out Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek's achievements include her fourth French Open victory, four WTA 1000 titles, and a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. However, Swiatek's season was not without challenges, as she served a one-month suspension after a tribunal deemed her failed trimetazidine test a result of contaminated melatonin. The ITF focused on Grand Slam performances, as well as achievements in the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and Olympic Games, in selecting its champions.

In doubles, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, along with Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, were honored as world champions. Their selection was based heavily on their successes at Grand Slam tournaments throughout the year. The ITF awards highlight the crucial influence of discipline and transparency in the world of professional tennis, even amidst the shadows of doping allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

