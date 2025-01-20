Iga Swiatek's Closure: WADA Clears the Air
Iga Swiatek found satisfaction after WADA confirmed it wouldn't appeal her doping case at sports' top court. Having tested positive for trimetazidine, Swiatek returned to tennis after a successful appeal, with her case deemed plausible due to melatonin contamination.
Iga Swiatek expressed relief as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced it would not pursue an appeal in her case to sport's highest court. Her reaction came during the Australian Open following a commanding victory over Eva Lys.
Swiatek, who was provisionally banned after testing positive for trimetazidine, successfully appealed, arguing the test result was due to melatonin contamination. She served a one-month ban, later returning to compete in October.
With WADA acknowledging no scientific grounds to challenge her explanation, Swiatek aims to focus on her tennis career. Meanwhile, fellow tennis player Jannik Sinner's case remains open, with WADA appealing a decision related to his positive test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
