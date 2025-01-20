Rishabh Pant: A New Era for Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant has taken the helm of Lucknow Super Giants as their captain for the upcoming IPL season, with a strong commitment to lead the team to their inaugural title victory. His acquisition by the franchise for Rs 27 crore marks a record-breaking deal in the IPL auction.

Pant's leadership experience with Delhi Capitals, where the captaincy was contested, paves the way for his new role after a spirited auction process. Owner Sanjiv Goenka expressed confidence in Pant by emphasizing the importance of teamwork and prioritizing team goals over individual milestones.

Having resolved contractual differences with DC, Pant rejoins the IPL circuit as LSG's leader, blending the enthusiasm of youth with the stability of experience. His leadership style, inspired by senior players like Rohit Sharma, ensures clear communication and a steadfast approach, setting the stage for a promising season.

(With inputs from agencies.)