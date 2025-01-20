Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy After 11 Years

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is poised to make a significant comeback to the Ranji Trophy, marking his first appearance in the domestic league since 2012. Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi's impending match against Railways, slated to begin on January 30.

A neck sprain prevented Kohli from participating in Delhi's match against Saurashtra; however, he has communicated his readiness to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for their last league encounter. Sarandeep Singh, Delhi coach, corroborated the news, saying Kohli has informed the team management and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley about his participation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated contracted players to participate in domestic cricket, unless hindered by fitness issues. This follows India's recent series defeat in Australia. Kohli's teammate Rishabh Pant will likewise rejoin the Ranji amidst other star players, heralding a promising end to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)