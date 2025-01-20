Left Menu

Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy After 11 Years

Virat Kohli is set to return to Ranji Trophy cricket after 11 years, making himself available for Delhi's game against Railways. This comes after his absence due to a neck sprain. The BCCI's directive has led to a star-studded Ranji Trophy, aiming to boost domestic cricket participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:26 IST
Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji Trophy After 11 Years
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is poised to make a significant comeback to the Ranji Trophy, marking his first appearance in the domestic league since 2012. Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi's impending match against Railways, slated to begin on January 30.

A neck sprain prevented Kohli from participating in Delhi's match against Saurashtra; however, he has communicated his readiness to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for their last league encounter. Sarandeep Singh, Delhi coach, corroborated the news, saying Kohli has informed the team management and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley about his participation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated contracted players to participate in domestic cricket, unless hindered by fitness issues. This follows India's recent series defeat in Australia. Kohli's teammate Rishabh Pant will likewise rejoin the Ranji amidst other star players, heralding a promising end to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025