Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for Indonesia Masters 2025: A Battle on Court

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are poised to lead the country's quest for badminton glory at the Indonesia Masters 2025, beginning Tuesday in Jakarta. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist ranked 16th globally in women's singles, will face Vietnam's world No. 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh in her opening match.

The women's singles draw also includes Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Rakshitha Ramraj. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, ranked 12th, seeks redemption after early exits from recent tournaments. He is set to challenge Takuma Obayashi of Japan in his round of 32 clash.

In men's singles, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George bolster India's challenge. Men's doubles features the star pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, semi-finalists from the Malaysia and India Open. Ranked ninth globally, they aim for a podium finish here. In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will compete against a Thai duo in the first round, while Crasto also partners Dhruv Kapila in mixed doubles against Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

(With inputs from agencies.)