Zverev's Triumph and Badosa's Revenge: Highlights from Australian Open Day 10

Alexander Zverev advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating Tommy Paul, while Paula Badosa's victory over Coco Gauff marked a significant career milestone. The match highlights also included controversies and determined performances as players vie for Grand Slam glory in the Melbourne heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:18 IST
  • Australia

On the 10th day of the Australian Open, second seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the semi-finals by defeating American Tommy Paul in four sets. Zverev's victory sets up a potential showdown with either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the next round.

In other matches, Paula Badosa upset third seed Coco Gauff, marking her first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa managed to avenge her previous year's loss to Gauff with a decisive 7-5 6-4 win.

The tournament continued amid rising temperatures, with intense matches, controversies, and top sportsmanship in full display at Melbourne Park.

