Zverev's Triumph and Badosa's Revenge: Highlights from Australian Open Day 10
Alexander Zverev advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating Tommy Paul, while Paula Badosa's victory over Coco Gauff marked a significant career milestone. The match highlights also included controversies and determined performances as players vie for Grand Slam glory in the Melbourne heat.
On the 10th day of the Australian Open, second seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the semi-finals by defeating American Tommy Paul in four sets. Zverev's victory sets up a potential showdown with either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the next round.
In other matches, Paula Badosa upset third seed Coco Gauff, marking her first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa managed to avenge her previous year's loss to Gauff with a decisive 7-5 6-4 win.
The tournament continued amid rising temperatures, with intense matches, controversies, and top sportsmanship in full display at Melbourne Park.
