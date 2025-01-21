Zverev's Triumph and Badosa's Revenge: Highlights from Australian Open Day 10

On the 10th day of the Australian Open, second seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the semi-finals by defeating American Tommy Paul in four sets. Zverev's victory sets up a potential showdown with either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the next round.

In other matches, Paula Badosa upset third seed Coco Gauff, marking her first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final. Badosa managed to avenge her previous year's loss to Gauff with a decisive 7-5 6-4 win.

The tournament continued amid rising temperatures, with intense matches, controversies, and top sportsmanship in full display at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)