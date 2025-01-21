Zverev Secures Historic Semi-Final Spot at Australian Open 2025

Alexander Zverev, Germany's top-ranked tennis player, has advanced to the semi-final stage of the Australian Open 2025. In a hard-fought match, Zverev defeated Tommy Paul with a scoreline of 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1, securing his spot as the tournament's first semi-finalist.

This victory marks Zverev's third appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and his second time advancing to the semi-finals in Melbourne, his previous semifinal run being in 2023. Zverev acknowledged Tommy Paul's performance, admitting that the American played better in some stages, but noted his ability to secure the first two sets somehow turned the match in his favor.

Despite dropping the third set to Paul, Zverev maintained his composure and dominated the fourth set with a commanding 6-1 win. Earlier, he had extended his winning streak against left-handed players to 26, defeating Ugo Humbert in the fourth round. Now in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev will face the victor of the Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic match.

