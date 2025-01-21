Left Menu

Zverev Secures Historic Semi-Final Spot at Australian Open 2025

Alexander Zverev reached the Australian Open 2025 semi-finals, defeating Tommy Paul in four sets. The victory marked Zverev's third Grand Slam quarterfinal and second semifinal appearance in Melbourne. Despite a challenging start, Zverev's resilience prevailed. He awaits the winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:25 IST
Zverev Secures Historic Semi-Final Spot at Australian Open 2025
Alexander Zverev. (Picture: X/@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alexander Zverev, Germany's top-ranked tennis player, has advanced to the semi-final stage of the Australian Open 2025. In a hard-fought match, Zverev defeated Tommy Paul with a scoreline of 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1, securing his spot as the tournament's first semi-finalist.

This victory marks Zverev's third appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and his second time advancing to the semi-finals in Melbourne, his previous semifinal run being in 2023. Zverev acknowledged Tommy Paul's performance, admitting that the American played better in some stages, but noted his ability to secure the first two sets somehow turned the match in his favor.

Despite dropping the third set to Paul, Zverev maintained his composure and dominated the fourth set with a commanding 6-1 win. Earlier, he had extended his winning streak against left-handed players to 26, defeating Ugo Humbert in the fourth round. Now in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev will face the victor of the Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025