Family Time: A Contentious Cricket Clause

As Indian cricketers are set to spend less time with their families due to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directive, England captain Jos Buttler has voiced a contrasting opinion. On Tuesday, Buttler highlighted the significance of having families on long overseas assignments, suggesting it barely affects performance.

The BCCI's new 10-point disciplinary policy, which limits family time on tours, has sparked controversy. India's captain for Test and ODI, Rohit Sharma, has raised concerns about the stipulation that restricts family presence to just two weeks on tours lasting more than 45 days.

In response to questions ahead of the series against the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team, Buttler emphasized modern familial expectations and minimal disruption to professional commitments. Any exceptions to the BCCI rule would require prior coach approval.

