Family Time: A Contentious Cricket Clause

Indian cricketers face restrictions on family time during extended tours per BCCI's new policy. Rohit Sharma has expressed concerns over the two-week cap for tours over 45 days. England's captain Jos Buttler emphasizes the importance of having family during assignments, asserting it does not adversely affect the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:02 IST
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
As Indian cricketers are set to spend less time with their families due to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directive, England captain Jos Buttler has voiced a contrasting opinion. On Tuesday, Buttler highlighted the significance of having families on long overseas assignments, suggesting it barely affects performance.

The BCCI's new 10-point disciplinary policy, which limits family time on tours, has sparked controversy. India's captain for Test and ODI, Rohit Sharma, has raised concerns about the stipulation that restricts family presence to just two weeks on tours lasting more than 45 days.

In response to questions ahead of the series against the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team, Buttler emphasized modern familial expectations and minimal disruption to professional commitments. Any exceptions to the BCCI rule would require prior coach approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

