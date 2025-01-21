England's New White-Ball Era Kicks Off in Kolkata

England is set to usher in a new era of white-ball cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum, starting with the Twenty20 series against India in Kolkata on Wednesday. McCullum, who took over in 2022, strives to instill the same aggressive brand of play that marked his tenure with the test squad.

This approach was evident as McCullum revitalized the test squad, now transitioning to the limited-overs format after Matthew Mott's departure. England aims to reclaim their esteemed position in T20 and 50-overs cricket, following a challenging period where they failed to defend their World Cup titles from 2023-24.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, focuses on the anticipated return of seamer Mohammed Shami. Shami's comeback follows an arduous recovery from ankle surgery, with additional absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury. The series sets the stage for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)