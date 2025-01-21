Left Menu

England's New White-Ball Era Kicks Off in Kolkata

England begins a new white-ball cricket era under coach Brendon McCullum in a T20 series against India in Kolkata. McCullum promises aggressive cricket with a strong squad. India anticipates Mohammed Shami's return, while they are without Jasprit Bumrah. The series includes five T20s and three ODIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:15 IST
England's New White-Ball Era Kicks Off in Kolkata
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

England is set to usher in a new era of white-ball cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum, starting with the Twenty20 series against India in Kolkata on Wednesday. McCullum, who took over in 2022, strives to instill the same aggressive brand of play that marked his tenure with the test squad.

This approach was evident as McCullum revitalized the test squad, now transitioning to the limited-overs format after Matthew Mott's departure. England aims to reclaim their esteemed position in T20 and 50-overs cricket, following a challenging period where they failed to defend their World Cup titles from 2023-24.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, focuses on the anticipated return of seamer Mohammed Shami. Shami's comeback follows an arduous recovery from ankle surgery, with additional absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury. The series sets the stage for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025