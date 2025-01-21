Manchester City Sign Teenage Defensive Star Vitor Reis

Manchester City have successfully acquired the services of Vitor Reis, a talented 19-year-old defender from Brazil's Palmeiras, on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The Premier League club secured Reis despite Palmeiras' hopes to retain him for the Club World Cup, underscoring City's ambition to bolster their defense.

Vitor Reis arrives at Manchester City as one of the standout young defenders on the global stage. City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, expressed immense satisfaction with the signing, emphasizing Reis's potential and the benefits of working under manager Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff.

Reis, an integral part of Brazil's under-17 team, boasts 18 appearances for Palmeiras and his signing underscores Guardiola's strategic focus on nurturing youthful talent. Joining forces with 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov, who was signed from Lens, Reis is poised to play a pivotal role in City's future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)