Revamped Arenas Set for Champions Trophy Kickoff

Karachi and Lahore's stadiums, updated at a cost of 12 billion PKR, will be handed to the PCB on February 5, before the Champions Trophy. The revamped venues promise modern facilities, including new digital scoreboards and advanced floodlights, ready for the tournament's debut on February 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:00 IST
The renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore are set to be handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on February 5, a full two weeks before the Champions Trophy commences. Upgraded facilities will be put to the test during a tri-series featuring Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand, ahead of the tournament's start on February 19.

Concerns initially arose about the readiness of these venues, but Arshad Khan, General Manager at Karachi's National Stadium, assures that the work on a new building and other facilities will conclude by the end of January. An estimated 12 billion Pakistani rupees have been invested in upgrading the Karachi and Lahore stadiums, as well as the Rawalpindi stadium.

The National Stadium in Karachi has undergone significant renovations, including a redesigned five-story building with modern amenities such as ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping units. Meanwhile, the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore has received similar upgrades in preparation for the prestigious cricket event.

