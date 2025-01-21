Star-Studded Shani's Trophy Set for a Thrilling Showdown

The upcoming Shani's Trophy promises a star-studded lineup with renowned players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, and Rahul Tewatia set to participate. Tamil Nadu's B Sai Sudarshan, along with Jayant Yadav, will also join the competitive roster.

The tournament, organized by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) in collaboration with Cricket Association of Lucknow and Divya Future Sports, will feature a mix of former cricketers, current Ranji Trophy players, and state-level athletes, providing a diverse and exciting challenge.

The competition, scheduled to feature 10 teams in a 25-overs per side format, will host two matches daily, one in the morning and another in the afternoon or evening. Chetan Sharma, a former India player and selector, has been named the tournament's brand ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)