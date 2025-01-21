Left Menu

Djokovic Battles Alcaraz: A Dramatic Day at the Australian Open

On the tenth day of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz clashed in a thrilling quarter-final. Despite an injury timeout, Djokovic rallied back from losing the first set to win the next two, showcasing his resilience and determination, as both players fought hard on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:08 IST
Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling showdown at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic demonstrated his signature resilience, overcoming a physical challenge to claim a victory over Carlos Alcaraz on the tournament's tenth day. The action-packed match saw Djokovic initially struggle, requiring a medical timeout for a groin issue.

Despite losing the first set 6-4 to a powerful Alcaraz ace, the Serbian legend fought back fiercely. Djokovic took the second set 6-4, capitalizing on Alcaraz's errors and leveling the match with a decisive backhand down the line.

As the drama unfolded on Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic broke Alcaraz twice in the third set before closing it out at 6-3, securing his place in the semi-finals and continuing his quest for yet another grand slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

