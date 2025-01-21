Djokovic Battles Alcaraz: A Dramatic Day at the Australian Open

In a thrilling showdown at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic demonstrated his signature resilience, overcoming a physical challenge to claim a victory over Carlos Alcaraz on the tournament's tenth day. The action-packed match saw Djokovic initially struggle, requiring a medical timeout for a groin issue.

Despite losing the first set 6-4 to a powerful Alcaraz ace, the Serbian legend fought back fiercely. Djokovic took the second set 6-4, capitalizing on Alcaraz's errors and leveling the match with a decisive backhand down the line.

As the drama unfolded on Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic broke Alcaraz twice in the third set before closing it out at 6-3, securing his place in the semi-finals and continuing his quest for yet another grand slam title.

