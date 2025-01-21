Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Hardik Pandya's Role in Leadership

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has reaffirmed Hardik Pandya's role in the team's leadership structure despite Axar Patel's promotion as vice-captain. Suryakumar stressed the collective approach to leadership and highlighted the BCCI's vision for the future with upcoming tournaments.

Updated: 21-01-2025 19:39 IST
India's T20 cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, clarified on Tuesday that Hardik Pandya remains a key member of the leadership team, even though Axar Patel has been promoted to vice-captain.

After Rohit Sharma retired from T20 cricket the previous year, many expected Hardik Pandya to step into the captaincy role, but Suryakumar was chosen following the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as coach. Despite Axar taking over as vice-captain from Hardik during the lead-up to the five-match T20 series against England, Suryakumar emphasized their strong bond.

He continued to discuss the dynamics within the team management, underlining the BCCI's future plans, especially with the T20 World Cup being hosted in India next year. While the leadership roles have been adjusted, Suryakumar noted that the objective is to build a cohesive team with a shared leadership focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

