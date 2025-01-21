Scotland's Rugby Setback: Key Players Exit Six Nations

Scotland's rugby team is grappling with injury challenges as they prepare for the Six Nations tournament. Dylan Richardson has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury, according to Scottish Rugby on Tuesday, adding to the loss of captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Tuipulotu's participation post-training session injury with Glasgow Warriors will be missed, while Scott Cummings faces uncertainty after breaking his arm over the weekend. This setback places Scotland in a difficult position as they gear up to face Italy at home on February 1.

Arron Reed has been called up to fill the gap left by Richardson, as the team navigates these injuries ahead of the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)