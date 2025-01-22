Left Menu

Thrilling Quarter-Finals at the Australian Open: Keys vs. Svitolina Showdown

Madison Keys and Elina Svitolina faced off in a gripping quarter-final match at the Australian Open. Svitolina clinched the first set, but Keys leveled with a win in the second. The match, held at Rod Laver Arena, determined who would advance to face either Emma Navarro or Iga Swiatek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 07:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the eleventh day of the Australian Open, the quarter-final clash between 19th seed Madison Keys and 28th seed Elina Svitolina captivated tennis fans. Held at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Svitolina claimed the first set 6-3, establishing her dominance early in the match.

Keys, however, rallied in the second set, clinching it 6-3 to force a deciding set. The high-stakes match not only highlighted their fierce competitiveness but also determined who would advance to potentially face Emma Navarro or Iga Swiatek in the next round.

Meanwhile, other highlights included Novak Djokovic reaching the semi-finals after overcoming Carlos Alcaraz. Paula Badosa celebrated her first Grand Slam semi-final spot, while Aryna Sabalenka confirmed her place in the semis by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. This year's tournament continues to deliver thrilling tennis performances and moments of high drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

