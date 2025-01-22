Left Menu

Swiatek and Keys Clash in Australian Open Semis

Iga Swiatek advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a dominant win over Emma Navarro. Controversially, Swiatek scooped a drop shot that seemed to double-bounce. Swiatek faces Madison Keys next, who defeated Elina Svitolina. Both Swiatek and Keys are eager for the Grand Slam prize.

Iga Swiatek showcased her formidable skills by securing her spot in the Australian Open semi-final, overpowering Emma Navarro with a resounding 6-1 6-2 victory. A contentious moment arose when Swiatek appeared to capitalize on a double-bounce, which led to frustration for Navarro.

Swiatek, embodying relentless energy, overcame the incident and is set to face Madison Keys, who herself displayed impressive tenacity, defeating Elina Svitolina in a grueling match. Keys, aiming for her first Grand Slam final since 2017, is poised for a fierce showdown with the world number two.

While Swiatek's dominance contrasts with a competitive women's field, her path to the title remains daunting. Both players understand the gravity of their upcoming match, as each seeks to assert their prowess on Melbourne's vibrant courts.

