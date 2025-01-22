Srecko Katanec Steps Down Amidst Health Concerns Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Srecko Katanec has stepped down from his role as head coach of Uzbekistan's national football team due to undisclosed health problems. This decision, announced just under two months before the team's World Cup qualifiers, marks a significant change in leadership.

Katanec, a 61-year-old Slovenian, was a former coach of Slovenia during the 2002 World Cup. Under his guidance since August 2021, Uzbekistan has achieved a commendable second place in their qualifying group. This positions them well to potentially secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup for the first time.

The Uzbekistan Football Association confirmed the news in a statement, stating that Katanec mutually agreed to end his contract due to health reasons, expressing regret over his inability to continue performing his duties professionally.

