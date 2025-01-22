Left Menu

Srecko Katanec Steps Down Amidst Health Concerns Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Srecko Katanec has resigned as Uzbekistan's head coach due to health issues, just weeks before the World Cup qualifiers. Katanec has guided Uzbekistan to a strong position in Group A, placing second behind Iran. His departure, agreed upon by mutual consent, leaves Uzbekistan seeking new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:14 IST
Srecko Katanec Steps Down Amidst Health Concerns Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Srecko Katanec has stepped down from his role as head coach of Uzbekistan's national football team due to undisclosed health problems. This decision, announced just under two months before the team's World Cup qualifiers, marks a significant change in leadership.

Katanec, a 61-year-old Slovenian, was a former coach of Slovenia during the 2002 World Cup. Under his guidance since August 2021, Uzbekistan has achieved a commendable second place in their qualifying group. This positions them well to potentially secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup for the first time.

The Uzbekistan Football Association confirmed the news in a statement, stating that Katanec mutually agreed to end his contract due to health reasons, expressing regret over his inability to continue performing his duties professionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025