Pakistan Cricketers Shakeel and Ali Climb ICC Test Rankings Ladder

In a stellar display of cricketing talent, Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and bowler Noman Ali have seen remarkable improvements in the latest ICC Men's Test rankings. Their outstanding performances contributed to Pakistan's commanding 127-run triumph over the West Indies, granting the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Shakeel, boasting 753 rating points, impressed with an 84-run score in the first innings, advancing three spots to claim the 8th position in the batting rankings. He has now surpassed notable players like Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant. Joe Root and Harry Brook of England continue to dominate the top two spots, ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah remains the undisputed top bowler with a career-high 908 points. Joining the ranks, Noman Ali moves into the top 10 with a stellar six-wicket accomplishment in the Test against the West Indies. Other key movements include Sajid Khan, climbing to 23rd, and Jomel Warrican, ascending to 41st among bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)