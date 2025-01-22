Left Menu

Pakistan Cricketers Shakeel and Ali Climb ICC Test Rankings Ladder

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and bowler Noman Ali have made notable advances in the ICC Men's Test rankings after their significant roles in securing a 127-run victory against the West Indies. Shakeel enters the top 10 among batters, while Ali breaks into the top ranks of bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:03 IST
Pakistan Cricketers Shakeel and Ali Climb ICC Test Rankings Ladder
Pakistan left-arm spiiner Noman Ali (Picture: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a stellar display of cricketing talent, Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and bowler Noman Ali have seen remarkable improvements in the latest ICC Men's Test rankings. Their outstanding performances contributed to Pakistan's commanding 127-run triumph over the West Indies, granting the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Shakeel, boasting 753 rating points, impressed with an 84-run score in the first innings, advancing three spots to claim the 8th position in the batting rankings. He has now surpassed notable players like Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant. Joe Root and Harry Brook of England continue to dominate the top two spots, ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah remains the undisputed top bowler with a career-high 908 points. Joining the ranks, Noman Ali moves into the top 10 with a stellar six-wicket accomplishment in the Test against the West Indies. Other key movements include Sajid Khan, climbing to 23rd, and Jomel Warrican, ascending to 41st among bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025