Ben Shelton Criticizes Australian Open Interview Tactics

Ben Shelton criticized post-match interview questions and comments at the Australian Open. He highlighted broadcasters' treatment of players, particularly calling out embarrassing interviews with young player Learner Tien and racially insensitive remarks directed at himself and Gael Monfils. Shelton emphasized the need for more supportive media coverage.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:24 IST
  Australia

American tennis player Ben Shelton has voiced concerns over the manner in which players are treated by TV interviewers at the Australian Open. His comments follow several contentious exchanges involving players, sparks of which ignited during the tournament's semifinals.

Shelton noted an incident with a television commentator who insulted Novak Djokovic, leading the Serbian star to initially refuse interviews with Channel 9. Although Djokovic eventually conceded after public apologies, Shelton argued that this was not an isolated event, pointing out the broadcaster's disrespectful handling of Learner Tien's post-match interview.

This pattern, according to Shelton, devalues the achievements of athletes and risks overshadowing their momentous victories. He contested that the media should aim to support the players and elevate the sport, rather than focus on negativity.

