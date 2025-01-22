Left Menu

Hamilton Joins Ferrari: A New Chapter Begins

Lewis Hamilton, the celebrated seven-time Formula One champion, took his first drive for Ferrari at Maranello. This marks his move from Mercedes to Ferrari, fulfilling a longstanding dream. He seized the wheel in Ferrari's 2023 F1 model and sported a new yellow helmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maranello | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:45 IST
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a move that has thrilled fans and rivals alike, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took to the track as a Ferrari driver for the first time. The British driver, who announced his departure from Mercedes to join Ferrari last year, drove the Formula One team's SF-23 at Maranello on a misty Wednesday morning.

Hamilton, now 40, emerged from the Fiorano garage at precisely 0916 local time, donning a bright yellow helmet, a visual symbol of his new journey with Ferrari. The much-anticipated drive attracted a sizable crowd, eager to witness Hamilton's first test run in the iconic red of the Italian team.

With his official Ferrari duties underway, Hamilton aims to revive the glory days of Ferrari, a team without a driver's title since 2007. Paired with Charles Leclerc, Hamilton will make his competitive debut at the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025, keen to reclaim championship success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

