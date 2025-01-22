Left Menu

Netflix Blazes New Trails with Record Subscriber Growth

Netflix shares surged 15% following a record 18.9 million new subscribers, driven by a strategic focus on sports content like the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. Despite increased sales, revenue growth trails subscriber numbers. Price hikes and advertiser interest boost future revenue prospects.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:51 IST
In a remarkable surge, Netflix saw its shares soar 15% to reach historic highs, bolstered by an unprecedented addition of 18.9 million subscribers during the holiday quarter. This growth, fueled by a strategic pivot towards sports content, reassured investors of Netflix's ongoing potential for expansion.

The company, already more valuable than competitors like Disney and Comcast, is set to boost its market capitalization significantly. Noteworthy was the Netflix exclusive stream of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, which became the most-viewed sporting event in platform history, reflecting Netflix's success in the sports domain.

Despite stellar subscriber numbers, revenue increased by only 16%, slightly surpassing projections. Analysts attribute this to subscriber growth in low ARPU regions and an uptick in ad-supported subscriptions. Nonetheless, with plans for price hikes and premium content, Netflix is poised for continued financial performance.

