Arshdeep Singh: India's New T20I Wicket-Taking Sensation

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm seamer, set a new record as India's highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal with 97 wickets. Singh, 25, achieved this in 61 matches, showing impressive performance with a career economy rate of 8.32 and two four-wicket hauls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arshdeep Singh, India's innovative left-arm seamer, emerged as the country's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals on Wednesday, securing 97 scalps and surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's previous record of 96.

Singh, who debuted in 2022, accomplished this feat in just 61 matches, 19 fewer than Chahal's 80 appearances. This remarkable achievement occurred during the opening match against England.

With a commendable career economy rate of 8.32 and notable figures, such as two four-wicket hauls, Singh's top performance includes a 4 for 9. His latest achievement came as he dismissed Phil Salt and Ben Duckett, marking his entry as a prominent figure in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

