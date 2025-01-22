Indian Bowlers Dominate England in Low-Scoring T20 Thriller
Indian bowlers put up a dominant performance to dismiss England for 132 runs in the first T20 International. Varun Chakravarthy shone with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya supported with two wickets each. England's captain Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 68 off 44 balls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian bowling attack showcased precision and skill, dismantling England's batting lineup in the first T20 International, held on Wednesday.
Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with impressive figures of 3 for 23, while seamers Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya played crucial supporting roles by claiming two wickets each.
Despite a valiant 68 from captain Jos Buttler, England faltered, posting a modest total of 132, with only Harry Brook and Jofra Archer reaching double figures aside from their skipper.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement