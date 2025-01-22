Indian Bowlers Dominate England in Low-Scoring T20 Thriller

The Indian bowling attack showcased precision and skill, dismantling England's batting lineup in the first T20 International, held on Wednesday.

Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with impressive figures of 3 for 23, while seamers Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya played crucial supporting roles by claiming two wickets each.

Despite a valiant 68 from captain Jos Buttler, England faltered, posting a modest total of 132, with only Harry Brook and Jofra Archer reaching double figures aside from their skipper.

