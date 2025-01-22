Left Menu

Indian Bowlers Dominate England in Low-Scoring T20 Thriller

Indian bowlers put up a dominant performance to dismiss England for 132 runs in the first T20 International. Varun Chakravarthy shone with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya supported with two wickets each. England's captain Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 68 off 44 balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:46 IST
Indian Bowlers Dominate England in Low-Scoring T20 Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian bowling attack showcased precision and skill, dismantling England's batting lineup in the first T20 International, held on Wednesday.

Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with impressive figures of 3 for 23, while seamers Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya played crucial supporting roles by claiming two wickets each.

Despite a valiant 68 from captain Jos Buttler, England faltered, posting a modest total of 132, with only Harry Brook and Jofra Archer reaching double figures aside from their skipper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025