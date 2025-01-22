Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: India Tops England in T20 Clash

India emerged victorious against England in the first T20 International, with impressive bowling figures from Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy. England was bowled out for 132 runs, despite a strong performance by Jos Buttler scoring 68. India's strategic play secured their win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:50 IST
Thrilling Victory: India Tops England in T20 Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting showdown, India claimed victory over England in the first T20 International of the series, held on Wednesday.

Despite an explosive innings by England's Jos Buttler, who scored a solid 68 runs, the rest of the team struggled, reaching 132 before being bowled out.

Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy orchestrated a disciplined attack, leading their team to a well-deserved win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025