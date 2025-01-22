Thrilling Victory: India Tops England in T20 Clash

In an exciting showdown, India claimed victory over England in the first T20 International of the series, held on Wednesday.

Despite an explosive innings by England's Jos Buttler, who scored a solid 68 runs, the rest of the team struggled, reaching 132 before being bowled out.

Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy orchestrated a disciplined attack, leading their team to a well-deserved win.

(With inputs from agencies.)