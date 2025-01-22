Thrilling Victory: India Tops England in T20 Clash
India emerged victorious against England in the first T20 International, with impressive bowling figures from Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy. England was bowled out for 132 runs, despite a strong performance by Jos Buttler scoring 68. India's strategic play secured their win.
In an exciting showdown, India claimed victory over England in the first T20 International of the series, held on Wednesday.
Despite an explosive innings by England's Jos Buttler, who scored a solid 68 runs, the rest of the team struggled, reaching 132 before being bowled out.
Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy orchestrated a disciplined attack, leading their team to a well-deserved win.
