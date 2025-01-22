Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Surprises and Returns

Khalil Mack is set to return to the NFL in 2025 as an unrestricted free agent. The Washington Capitals secure a victory against the Oilers, while Liam Coen opts to stay with the Buccaneers over becoming head coach of the Jaguars. Lewis Hamilton debuts with Ferrari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:31 IST
Nine-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack is making headlines with his planned return to the NFL in 2025, aiming for another season as a free agent, according to ESPN. Now at 34, Mack anticipates entering the free agency stage of his career.

The Washington Capitals continue their impressive performance by winning against the Edmonton Oilers, marking their fifth consecutive victory. With a crucial goal and assist from Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Capitals sustained an unbeaten run that extends over the last 11 games.

Lewis Hamilton takes a new direction in his racing career by debuting with Ferrari at Maranello; his fan-favorite red appearances have been eagerly anticipated since leaving Mercedes last year.

